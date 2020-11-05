-
Pat Perez shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 9th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 5th at 2 under.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Perez's 190 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
