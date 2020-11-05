-
Padraig Harrington shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Padraig Harrington hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.
