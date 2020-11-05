-
Ollie Schniederjans shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Ollie Schniederjans hit 4 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schniederjans finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Corey Conners, Adam Long, Russell Henley, Sean O'Hair, Mark Hubbard, Carlos Ortiz, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, Pat Perez, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 7th at 1 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schniederjans chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schniederjans to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Schniederjans hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schniederjans to even-par for the round.
Schniederjans got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schniederjans to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Schniederjans had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schniederjans to 2 over for the round.
Schniederjans got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schniederjans to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Schniederjans had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schniederjans to 4 over for the round.
