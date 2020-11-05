Nate Lashley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 92nd at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Lashley chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Lashley's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Lashley's tee shot went 209 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.