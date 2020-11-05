In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 1st at 3 under with Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Thompson hit a tee shot 103 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.