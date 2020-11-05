In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Michael Kim hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 70th at 5 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, Shane Lowry, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green seventh, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kim tee shot went 121 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.