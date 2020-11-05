-
Max Homa shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 94th at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Homa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 over for the round.
