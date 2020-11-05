-
-
Maverick McNealy putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 306 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.