Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 118th at 7 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, NeSmith's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, NeSmith's 89 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith tee shot went 106 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 36 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 7 over for the round.