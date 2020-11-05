-
-
Matt Jones shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Matt Jones hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 8th at 1 under with Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Sean O'Hair, Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry, and Jordan Spieth; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 1st at 3 under; and Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 5th at 2 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Jones's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Jones to even-par for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.