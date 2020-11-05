Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Cameron Davis and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Adam Long, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 2 under.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Martin Trainer hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Trainer had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.

Trainer stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 second. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 66 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Trainer hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.