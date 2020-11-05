In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Martin Laird hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 88th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 5th at 2 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Laird chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Laird's 161 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Laird's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Laird hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.