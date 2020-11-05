-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 9th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 5th at 2 under.
After a 263 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hubbard's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
