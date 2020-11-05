  • Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes an even-par round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 180-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
