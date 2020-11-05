-
Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes an even-par round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 180-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Mackenzie Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hughes's tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hughes chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
