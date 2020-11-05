-
Luke List shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, List got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, List had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, List's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
