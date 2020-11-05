-
Luke Donald shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 108th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Donald hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Donald chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 4 over for the round.
