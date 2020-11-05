-
Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Lucas Glover hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Corey Conners, Adam Long, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Streelman, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, Denny McCarthy, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Shane Lowry, and Matt Jones are tied for 6th at 1 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Glover chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Glover's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 4 over for the round.
