Lee Westwood hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Westwood chipped in his fourth from 31 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Westwood at even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Westwood's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Westwood's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 5 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Westwood got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Westwood to 7 over for the round.