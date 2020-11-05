In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Talor Gooch, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Pat Perez, Matt Jones, Shane Lowry, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

On the par-5 third, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Griffin's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.