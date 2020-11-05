Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 110th at 6 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Lee got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lee to 5 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 6 over for the round.