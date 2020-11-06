-
-
Kristoffer Ventura putts well in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Kristoffer Ventura hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kristoffer Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kristoffer Ventura to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Ventura chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
Ventura hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ventura to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Ventura had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.