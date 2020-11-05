Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 59th at 5 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, and Sean O'Hair are tied for 4th at 2 under; and Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Adam Long, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Pat Perez are tied for 8th at 1 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 6 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Hickok hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 5 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hickok had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 5 over for the round.