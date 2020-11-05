-
Kevin Tway shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Tway hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 103rd at 5 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
Tway got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tway chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Tway tee shot went 121 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.
