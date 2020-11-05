-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 4th at 2 under with Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Long, and Brandt Snedeker; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; and Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 2 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Streelman's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
