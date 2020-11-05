-
Kevin Stadler shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 90th at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Stadler got to the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt to save par. This put Stadler at even-par for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 2 over for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.
