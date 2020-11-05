In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Chappell hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Chappell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Chappell's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Chappell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.