Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, Talor Gooch, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kelly Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kraft had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to 4 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kraft hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kraft hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kraft had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to 2 over for the round.