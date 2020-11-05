In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Keith Mitchell hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round in 128th at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 5th at 2 under.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Mitchell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 5 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 6 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Mitchell's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 8 over for the round.