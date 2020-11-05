In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Bradley's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bradley's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.