In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Justin Harding hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Justin Harding reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Harding to 1 under for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harding's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Harding hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to even for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Harding had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harding to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Harding's tee shot went 107 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Harding hit his 89 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 over for the round.