In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Spieth tee shot went 122 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.