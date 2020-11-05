  • Jordan Spieth shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 172-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

