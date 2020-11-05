John Huh hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Huh hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.