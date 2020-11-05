-
-
Jimmy putts well but delivers a 7-over 77 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 120th at 7 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Jimmy Walker got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Walker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Walker to 5 over for the round.
Walker got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Walker to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.