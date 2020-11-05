-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 48th at 3 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, and Sean O'Hair are tied for 4th at 2 under; and Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Adam Long, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Pat Perez are tied for 8th at 1 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.
