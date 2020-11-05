Jason Dufner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 92nd at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 2 under.

Dufner tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Dufner chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dufner at 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Dufner chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Dufner chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.