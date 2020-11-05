-
Jason Day comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Jason Day’s approach from the rough leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day lands his 142-yard approach from the rough 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Day finished his round tied for 2nd at 3 under with Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Jason Day hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Day had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Day's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Day hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
