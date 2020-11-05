  • Jason Day comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day lands his 142-yard approach from the rough 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Jason Day’s approach from the rough leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

