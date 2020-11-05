Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Day finished his round tied for 2nd at 3 under with Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Jason Day hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Day had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Day's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Day hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.