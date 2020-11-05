Jamie Lovemark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 77th at 3 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, Talor Gooch, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Lovemark missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lovemark had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 3 over for the round.