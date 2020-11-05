In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, James Hahn hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 5th at 2 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hahn's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hahn hit a tee shot 102 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 1 over for the round.