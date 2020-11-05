-
J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 19th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Poston's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Poston hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to even for the round.
