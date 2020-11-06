-
Isaiah Salinda putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Isaiah Salinda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Isaiah Salinda had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Isaiah Salinda to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Salinda's tee shot went 103 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Salinda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Salinda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Salinda to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Salinda's 218 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 1 over for the round.
