In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Hunter Mahan hit 8 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 74th at 7 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Corey Conners, Adam Long, Russell Henley, Sean O'Hair, Mark Hubbard, Carlos Ortiz, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, Pat Perez, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 7th at 1 under.

Mahan got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Mahan tee shot went 220 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Mahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Mahan got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Mahan at 3 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mahan to 4 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Mahan hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mahan to 4 over for the round.