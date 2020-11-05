In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hudson Swafford hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hudson Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Swafford's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Swafford tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 44 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 44 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Swafford had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.