Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 23rd at even par; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.
On the par-5 16th, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama's tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
