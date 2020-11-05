-
Henrik Stenson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Stenson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Sepp Straka, Corey Conners, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Adam Long, Pat Perez, Matt Jones, Robby Shelton, Carlos Ortiz, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stenson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stenson to even for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stenson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.
Stenson had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough and his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.
