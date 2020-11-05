In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Henrik Norlander hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 57th at 5 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 5th at 2 under; and Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Sean O'Hair, Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 8th at 1 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Norlander's tee shot went 139 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 49 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Norlander's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 6 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Norlander's 190 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 over for the round.