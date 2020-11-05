-
Harold Varner III comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III rolls in short birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Harold Varner III makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Harold Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
