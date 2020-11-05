In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Greg Chalmers hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under with Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, and Scott Piercy; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Chalmers got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Chalmers's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Chalmers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Chalmers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Chalmers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.