In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Grayson Murray hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round in 89th at 15 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Murray tee shot went 114 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 52 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 53 yards to the left rough, his fifth shot went 34 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

Murray hit his second shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Murray to 11 over for the round.

Murray got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Murray to 13 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Murray hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Murray to 13 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 12 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 13 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Murray got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Murray to 14 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Murray's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 15 over for the round.