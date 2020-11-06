-
6-over 76 by Graham DeLaet in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Graham DeLaet hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. DeLaet finished his round tied for 110th at 6 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, DeLaet got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
DeLaet got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeLaet to 2 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, DeLaet chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeLaet to 3 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, DeLaet chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeLaet to 4 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, DeLaet had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeLaet to 5 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, DeLaet's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
