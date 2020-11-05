-
-
Graeme McDowell putts well in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his round tied for 16th at 1 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Graeme McDowell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.